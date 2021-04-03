LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $119,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,744,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,309,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

