LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,196 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

