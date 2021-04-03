LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

PBE opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

