Lobstex (LOBS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001337 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,654,408 coins and its circulating supply is 21,654,396 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.