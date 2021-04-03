Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.35

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 2760015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.