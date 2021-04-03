LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

LKA Gold stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. LKA Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About LKA Gold

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

