LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
LKA Gold stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. LKA Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About LKA Gold
Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for LKA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.