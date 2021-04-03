LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.07.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $118,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $425,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.