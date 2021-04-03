Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Short Interest Update

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Linx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Linx by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Linx during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linx stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.00 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Linx has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander initiated coverage on Linx in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

