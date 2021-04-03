Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

LIND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

