Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

LSI opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

