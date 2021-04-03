Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

