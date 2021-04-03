Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE:LXE opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$140.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

