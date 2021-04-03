Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.02 Million

Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post sales of $147.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $143.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000.

LESL stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

