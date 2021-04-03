Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Shares Down 13.3%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY)’s share price traded down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 634,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 457,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Leafbuyer Technologies had a negative return on equity of 440.46% and a negative net margin of 158.79%.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

