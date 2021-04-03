Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.73.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $639.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.46. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $213.29 and a 52 week high of $640.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

