Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

