Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $278,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.