Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $208,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

