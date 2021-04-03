Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires Shares of 5,390 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.03 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

