La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

LZB opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $11,299,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,187,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 134,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 463,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

