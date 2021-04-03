L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L Brands by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $7,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

