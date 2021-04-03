L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 109,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.47 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,381 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster makes up 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

