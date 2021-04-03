Kuverit (KUV) One Day Volume Hits $284.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $837,137.99 and $284.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 774% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00677019 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,291,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

