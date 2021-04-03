Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

