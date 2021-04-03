Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce sales of $129.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.69 million and the highest is $130.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $80.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $563.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.30 million to $573.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $659.71 million, with estimates ranging from $643.35 million to $676.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.64. The company had a trading volume of 132,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,075. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $97.83 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

