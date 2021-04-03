Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 152,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

