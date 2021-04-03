Kind Ads Token Price Reaches $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $474,294.43 and $961.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 137.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00052553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.27 or 0.00675418 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028131 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

KIND is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.