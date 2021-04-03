Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Sells $354,028.20 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KEYS opened at $143.79 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,127 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

