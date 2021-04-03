KeyCorp Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $133.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.22.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $123.49. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.