KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,230 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

