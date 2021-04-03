KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

