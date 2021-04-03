KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,143 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

