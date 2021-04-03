Katalyo Market Capitalization Achieves $8.98 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Katalyo token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

