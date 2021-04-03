Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of TKAYY stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.