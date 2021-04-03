JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Reaches $67.15 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $67.15 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00297632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00752641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015203 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,073,676 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.