Julia Wilson Acquires 13 Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36).

On Friday, February 26th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,137 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of £147.81 ($193.11).

On Friday, January 29th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £147.68 ($192.94).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

III stock opened at GBX 1,173.50 ($15.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of £11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. 3i Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 680 ($8.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,216.60 ($15.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,147.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,105.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on III. Citigroup raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

