JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 37,101 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $157,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $385.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

