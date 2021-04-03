JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 458,362 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $136,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,083,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $21,907,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 over the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ARVN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.