JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $151.08 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of TE Connectivity worth $151,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

