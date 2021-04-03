JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $145 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,805 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $144,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after buying an additional 213,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,266 shares of company stock worth $18,602,792. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,362.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

