JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPE. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.16.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

