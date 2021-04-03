JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $798.97 million and a P/E ratio of -35.32. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

