Jonathan David Kemp Purchases 8,000 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jonathan David Kemp bought 31 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £154.38 ($201.70).

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 541 ($7.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 490.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.54 million and a PE ratio of 26.47.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. A.G. BARR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

