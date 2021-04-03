John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A) Plans Dividend of $0.34

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Shares of JW/A stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

