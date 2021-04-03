John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW/A) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on April 21st

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.
NASDAQ JW/A opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
