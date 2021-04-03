John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 9,090 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $2,095,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,569,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $2,007,253.80.

On Tuesday, March 16th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $236.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average is $274.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

