Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 170.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

