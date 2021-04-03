Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Morgan Advanced Materials plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

MCRUF stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.