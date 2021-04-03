Jefferies Financial Group Comments on I-Mab’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,016,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.