Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.89 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $1.92 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 799.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.